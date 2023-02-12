Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident And RIVAA Gallery Member Artist Rachel Garrick Passed Away At 93 Years Of Age, Celebration Of Her Life February 13 At RIVAA Gallery -Condolences To Her Family, Friends And Colleagues

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:



It is with great sadness that the Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association announces the passing of our beloved RIVAA member and longtime Roosevelt Island resident, Rachel Garrick . Rachel passed away in Florida on February 8,2023 at the age of 93. Her family was by her side at the time of her death.

Rachel Garrick's obituary is here.

Rachel Garrick reported on the RIVAA Gallery web page:

My interest in art began in the 5th grade with an orange crayon when I copied Ruben’s “The Head of a Boy.” I was given the opportunity to create several murals for the classroom wall in my Bronx, NY school. In high school, I got involved with stage and fashion art.

I went on to study oil painting with Isaac Soyer and Eleanor Lust along with anatomy, drafting and the mechanics of commercial art. Later in life my education continued at the Art Students’ League and joined several art organizations, which allowed me to attend the World Conference on Women in Beijing, China as a female artist. I have also designed some pamphlets and menus for clients.

My involvement with RIVAA gallery has given me the freedom to branch out into other painting mediums and I have rediscovered my childhood interest in water colors and pastels. Portraits and capturing people’s expressions has remained my main desire,

but I have also developed a love for painting horses and depicting the strength in their bodies contrasting with their beauty as they run.