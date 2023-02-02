Watch NBC New York Fascinating Video Report About Roosevelt Island Smallpox Hospital Past And Future - Friends Of The Ruins Propose Memorial To Those Who Died From Covid 19 And Frontline Health Care Workers Fighting Viral And Infectious Disease

NBC New York reporter Ryan Baker recently visited the Roosevelt Island Smallpox Hospital Ruins. He reports on the fascinating history of the Smallpox Hospital and a possible future use of the site being proposed by Friends Of The Ruins as a Memorial to:

... those we lost to COVID-19 as well as scientific advances and the frontline workers fighting viral and infectious disease....

Learn more about the mysteries of the Roosevelt Island Smallpox Hospital and Friends Of The Ruins proposed memorial from this prior post.