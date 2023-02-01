Update On Long Delayed $11 Million Roosevelt Island Sportspark Facility Renovation - RIOC Announces Appointment Of New Sportspark Management, But No Info On Opening, Programming, Scheduling Or Pricing Yet - Take A Sneak Peek At New Swimming Pool And Basketball Court

Reported September 14 2022:

... The Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool and Gym closed September 1, 2021 for an $11 million renovation currently being undertaken by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC).... ... RIOC originally projected the Sportspark renovations to be completed by the Spring of 2022 but that was pushed back to September and then the Fall of 2022....

Reported December 15, 2022:

... During the September 29,2022 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting, RIOC President Shelton Haynes reported the Sportspark Facility substantially completed but target opening date delayed until late Fall/Winter. During the October 20, 2022 RIOC Board of Directors meeting, Mr Haynes said the Sportspark renovation is about 95% complete. RIOC is waiting for punch lists work to be completed and Department of Buildings and FDNY inspections. Mr Haynes added that RIOC hopes to open in a couple of months, if not sooner... ... The facility’s grand opening is slated for Late-Winter 2023, equipped with a new aquatics and management teams;...



During the December 22, 2022 RIOC Board Meeting, RIOC General Counsel Gretchen Robinson reported:



... Sportspark, which I know everybody's excited about, is a project that we are sure the community will love. We have a new team in place and enhanced services. We're still working with New York City agencies to get inspections done which will be easier after the holiday season. We did send out a notification last week that in January we will provide a lot of pertinent information so after the holidays please check your advisories.... updates on permitting, pricing and other pertinent information will be provided at that time....

On December 29, I got a sneak peek at the renovated Sportspark swimming pool and basketball court from outside through the widows as well as the two new Pickleball courts and posted the video on Roosevelt Islander Instagram Page

A few days later the Sportspark windows were completely covered up preventing anyone from looking inside.

The good news is that Sportspark may be opening sooner rather than much later. RIOC announced yesterday the appointment of new Sportspark management.



According to a RIOC Tweet today:

President & CEO @SheltonJHaynes announced the appointment of Joseph Natale as Director of Sportspark and Philip Flynn as General Manager of Sportspark at Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation.



Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced the appointment of Joseph Natale as Director of Sportspark and Philip Flynn as General Manager of Sportspark at Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation. “Joseph and Philip both bring their unique experience to RIOC, having been rising stars in their respective roles in the private and public sector,” said RIOC President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes. “Joe’s wealth of experience at Equinox has already paid dividends as he shares his transformative ideas to bring Sportspark to industry standards. Phil too brings to RIOC over a decade’s worth of experience at premier not-for-profits – giving him a unique advantage in navigating state government coupled with his astute background in programming. "First, I'd like to thank RIOC President & CEO Mr. Shelton J. Haynes for the opportunity to be a part of RIOC and join such a motivated team,” stated Joseph Natale. “What excites me the most about overseeing the new and improved Sportspark is the ability to offer our members best-in-class programming, a high level of member service standards, and new amenities never seen at Sportspark. The member experience will be at the forefront of everything we do." Natale is an 11-year veteran of the fitness industry, initially starting as a personal trainer and working his way up into management for nearly the past decade. Most recently, Natale held various roles at Equinox, including Assistant General Manager, General Manager, and Senior Manager of Personal Training. Natale’s ability to lead and develop teams, streamline operations, and create an exceptional member experience are all values RIOC seeks for the future of Sport spark. Natale holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management of Sports Industries from the University of New Haven and earned a number of certifications, including NASM-CPT and NSCA-CSCS. General Manager Philip Flynn commented, "First and foremost, I want to thank RIOC and President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes for giving me the opportunity to help uplift Roosevelt Island in my new role. I am beyond excited for Sportspark to open and show off all the new upgrades to the residents of Roosevelt Island. My goal is to be another resource for the community with a strong focus on health and wellness at the center." Flynn possesses over a decade’s worth of experience working in the not-for-profit sector. Flynn served as the Athletic Director for Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Roslyn, NY, the only full-service JCC on Long Island’s North Shore dedicated to serving every aspect of community wellness, regardless of age or ability. At the JCC, Flynn was charged with the development and implementation of all sports programs and activities. He promoted sports programming growth, safety, member satisfaction, and member retention through sports program participation and facility excellence. Flynn holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Management and a Masters degree in Sports Management with a Minor in Economics and Sports Marketing from the State University of New York at Cortland. Flynn was a DIII athlete in both soccer and track while attending the State University of New York at Cortland.

But still no information from RIOC on a Sportspark opening date, programming, scheduling or pricing.

On January 24, I asked RIOC President Shelton Haynes and Assistant VP of Communications Akeem Jamal:

I'm working on a story about the opening of the Sportspark facility.

I'd like to interview you about the project and RIOC plans for upcoming programs and community use schedules.

I would also like to take a tour of the facility and take video.

Could we do an interview at Sportspark in the next few days.

No response.

