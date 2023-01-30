Watch Video Of Last Friday Evening's Roosevelt Island Blackwell Park $5 Million Redesign Project Community Meeting - RIOC Reveals Initial Plans And Receives Input From Residents, Construction Anticipated To Begin In The Fall Of 2023

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) is in the process of redesigning Blackwell Park.



Last Friday evening January 17, RIOC hosted a Blackwell Park Re-design community meeting to share current plans and seek comments from the Roosevelt Island community.

On very short notice, about 25 residents attended the meeting at the Good Shepherd Chapel. RIOC President Shelton Haynes was not in attendance. Instead, RIOC Director Of Capital Planning & Projects Prince Shah made the presentation for the $5 million project which is, as of now, anticipated to begin construction in the Fall of 2023.

Here's video of the meeting which began with an introduction by RIOC Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal.



The project and online community survey results are summarized in these slides from the RIOC Presentation.



Mr Shah did an excellent job with the presentation and noted why this particular project is so important to him personally.

Mr Shah said that RIOC intends to keep the Roosevelt Island community informed as the Blackwell Park re-design project moves forward.