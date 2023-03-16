Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Hosting American Primative Guitar & Otherworldly Folk Banjo Style Musicians Performing Friday March 17, Also,The Sound Of The Jazz Guitar Saturday March 18 - You're Invited To Both
RIVAA Gallery reports:
Join us at RIVAA Gallery on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM for String Together 2.Island House Recordings, features Liam Grant & Ethan WL playing primitive guitar as well as composer, vocalist and multi- instrumentalist, Ben “Baby” Copperhead. Mingle with your neighbors and friends and hear some great, new music.
Tim McManus of Island House Recordings adds:
My first show on Roosevelt Island!! Thanks to Rivaa Gallery for hosting what I hope will be many more shows.
Plenty of room and just bring $10 bucks for the musicians. Thank you!
And more form RIVAA Gallery:
Have you missed the Jazz Salon sessions at RIVAA gallery lately? If the answer is YES then you will be happy to welcome Jazz Salon founder, Susheel Kurien back to RIVAA Gallery.
He will accompany guitarist Andrew Baird for“The Sound of the Jazz Guitar” which takes place on Saturday March 18, 2023 from 3-5 PM.
Where: RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main St. Roosevelt Island
Suggested donation: $10.
0 comments :
Post a Comment