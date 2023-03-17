Looks like they were haveing a GRAND Time at Granny Annie's today.Here's a brief history of St Patrick's Day

The Dropkick Murphy's performing last year on St Patrick's Day

and the Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem singing We Want No Irish Here.

You can watch a live streaming performance of the Dropkick Murphy's St Patrick's Day Concert tonight here.

CHEERS and Happy St Patrick's Day!

