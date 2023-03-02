2 Roosevelt Island Fires Last Saturday Night In Roosevelt Landings AVAC Garbage Rooms - FDNY Says Fires Deemed Suspicious And Cause Under Investigation
Last Saturday evening March 11, at about 8:15 pm Roosevelt Island's Main Street was crowded with FDNY trucks
A Fireman at the scene told me the incident was a fire in the garbage room. There were no injuries.
A Tipster shares this photo showing burn marks from one of the Roosevelt Landing AVAC garbage rooms
I asked FDNY what happened. According to the FDNY spokeperson:
510 MAIN ST
Call received: 20:17
Location: 510 Main St
Call type: Fire – 7th Floor
Disposition: Trash fire extinguished by water can; deemed suspicious. incident closed normally.
Cause: under investigation.
546 MAIN ST
Call received: 20:29
Location: 546 Main St
Call type: Fire – 9th Floor trash room
Disposition: Trash fire extinguished prior to arrival; deemed suspicious. incident closed normally.
Cause: under investigation.
I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department and Roosevelt Landings building management what happened? No reply from either.
A reader of the Roosevelt Islander Online Instagram post about the fire remarked:
Glad to see the proud Eastwood tradition of throwing lit cigarettes into the AVAC is still alive and well
