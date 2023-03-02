2 Roosevelt Island Fires Last Saturday Night In Roosevelt Landings AVAC Garbage Rooms - FDNY Says Fires Deemed Suspicious And Cause Under Investigation

Last Saturday evening March 11, at about 8:15 pm Roosevelt Island's Main Street was crowded with FDNY trucks



responding to fire in the Roosevelt Landings buildings.

A Fireman at the scene told me the incident was a fire in the garbage room. There were no injuries.



A Tipster shares this photo showing burn marks from one of the Roosevelt Landing AVAC garbage rooms



where the fire occurred and reports being told it was set by "2 middle schoolers" from another Roosevelt Island building and that there is video of the incident.

I asked FDNY what happened. According to the FDNY spokeperson:

510 MAIN ST Call received: 20:17 Location: 510 Main St Call type: Fire – 7th Floor Disposition: Trash fire extinguished by water can; deemed suspicious. incident closed normally. Cause: under investigation. 546 MAIN ST Call received: 20:29 Location: 546 Main St Call type: Fire – 9th Floor trash room Disposition: Trash fire extinguished prior to arrival; deemed suspicious. incident closed normally. Cause: under investigation.

I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department and Roosevelt Landings building management what happened? No reply from either.

A reader of the Roosevelt Islander Online Instagram post about the fire remarked:

Glad to see the proud Eastwood tradition of throwing lit cigarettes into the AVAC is still alive and well