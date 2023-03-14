RIDA President And Roosevelt Island Resident Wendy Hersh Working With Evangel Church 9 Million Reasons Collecting Clothes For Migrant Families Seeking Asylum Being Housed In Long Island City - Can You Help Too, Ask Your Building Management To Provide Storage Bins For Resident Clothing Donations Says Ms Hersh

Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President and local resident Wendy Hersh continues to do what she does best - helping people in need. Either providing help feeding the Roosevelt Island community at the Friday Free Food Panty or collecting clothes for migrant families seeking asylum.

Last Saturday, Ms Hersh was collecting clothing donations from a storage bin at the Rivercross Building with two volunteers from the Long Island City based Evangel Church Nine Million Reasons organization. The clothing is for migrant families seeking asylum in the United States and currently being housed in LIC.

According to City Hall, at least 45,000 migrants have arrived in the city since last spring, which Mayor Eric Adams said has been the main driver behind record-high homelessness at city shelters. https://t.co/9sy55ZFmrh — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) February 15, 2023

Ms Hersh hopes that other Roosevelt Island building owners will allow clothing storage bins placed in their building so that residents can easily donate clothing to migrant families housed across the East River in Long Island City.

CBS New York reports on NYC Mayor Eric Adams blueprint for addressing the migrant asylum seekers issue.

Mayor Eric Adams today released “The Road Forward: Blueprint to Address New York City’s Response to the Asylum Seeker Crisis,” a comprehensive approach outlining the next phase of the city’s response to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis resulting from the surge of asylum seekers arriving in the five boroughs since last spring. As the number of asylum seekers arriving in New York City since last April tops 50,000 — with more than 30,000 currently in the city’s care — Mayor Adams announced he will create the Office of Asylum Seeker Operations (OASO) to focus solely on coordinating the city’s continued response with a focus on resettlement and legal services, as well as a new 24/7 arrival center for asylum seekers. The blueprint also outlines new strategies the city will pilot to train asylum seekers for employment, including a program with houses of worship to provide asylum seekers with a place to stay and connection to services, in addition to a partnership with SUNY Sullivan to provide job training and housing for asylum seekers as they await work authorization. Finally, the city will continue to advocate for the state and federal governments to provide additional financial and operational support to better manage the asylum seeker crisis moving forward. “Over the past year, New York City has faced an unprecedented humanitarian crisis caused by global forces beyond our control,” said Mayor Adams. “We have moved mountains to help the tens of thousands who arrived as our shelter population has increased at a dramatic rate. As we continue to respond, I’m proud to announce, “The Road Forward,” our blueprint to address the asylum seeker crisis and outline the work that lies ahead. New Yorkers know that the asylum seeker of today is the citizen, the leader, and the innovator of tomorrow, and I’m proud that New York City is leading the way, turning a crisis into an opportunity for progress for the entire country....”

