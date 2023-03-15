NYPD 114 Precinct Reports Today Disorderly Male Arrested March 9 Outside Smoke Shop On Roosevelt Island's Main Street In Possession Of A Loaded Gun - RIOC Silent

Earlier this evening, the NYPD 114 precinct tweeted:

Can you provide more info to the Roosevelt Island community on removing this gun @NYPD114Pct @NYPDnews https://t.co/USPmATTQl8 — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 15, 2023

... Can you provide any more info about the context of the incident? What were the circumstances regarding the removal of the gun?...

I asked the NYPD:

According to a NYPD spokesperson:

On Thursday, March 9, 2023 at approximately 1530 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a disorderly male in front of 559 Mains street, in the confines of the 114 Precinct. Upon arrival of police, a Roosevelt Island Public Safety Officer stated that a disorderly male was causing a disturbance on public sidewalk. When peace officers attempted to issue a summons for disorderly conduct, he attempted to flee and was apprehended outside of location. The suspect was brought back to their base. Once placed in custody, the suspect was found to be in possession of a revolver. Charges: Criminal Possession of a Weapon- Loaded Firearm Obstructing Governmental Administration Disorderly Conduct

The individual arrested was an 18 year old male from Brooklyn.

559 Main Street is the address for the Smoke Shop. Eviction proceedings against the Smoke Shop are currently underway by the landlord, Hudson Related.



Also, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes, Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown and Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:

... What were the circumstances regarding the gun removal. Will RIOC provide any more info to the Roosevelt Island community about this incident?

There's been no response from RIOC.

The March 9 RIOC Public Safety Blotter does not show any indication of an arrest for Criminal Possession of a Weapon - Loaded Firearm. The RIOC Blotter for the approximate time of the incident and at the 559 Main Street address says:

03/09/23 – 1611 – 559 Main St – Domestic Incident Report – PSD, NYPD and EMS responded – Report filed.

It has been a week since the Loaded Gun arrest and no information from RIOC was given to the community about this incident.