Sponsored Post - Bio Poke Guest Restaurant Serving Healthy, Fresh And Savory Choice Of Tuna/Salmon, Chicken Or Veggy Bowl March 15 At Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe - Check Out The Weekly Menu For Daily Dish, Specialty Sandwiches & More Too

Check out the special Healthy Fresh & Savory Poke Menu this Wednesday, March 15

at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe

Also, here's this week's Cornell Tech Cafe menu for Daily Hot Lunch Specials, Breakfast Staples, Make Your Own Salads, Flat breadand Neapolitan Pizza, Grab and Go Sandwiches/Salads, Soup, Coffee/Beverage Station & More.

The Cornell Tech Café is a great spot on Roosevelt Island for breakfast, lunch.

Coffee, Hot Chocolate and Smoothies too