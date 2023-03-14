Sponsored Post - Bio Poke Guest Restaurant Serving Healthy, Fresh And Savory Choice Of Tuna/Salmon, Chicken Or Veggy Bowl March 15 At Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Cafe - Check Out The Weekly Menu For Daily Dish, Specialty Sandwiches & More Too
Check out the special Healthy Fresh & Savory Poke Menu this Wednesday, March 15Cornell Tech Cafe.
Also, here's this week's Cornell Tech Cafe menu for Daily Hot Lunch Specials, Breakfast Staples, Make Your Own Salads, Flat breadand Neapolitan Pizza, Grab and Go Sandwiches/Salads, Soup, Coffee/Beverage Station & More.Cornell Tech Café is a great spot on Roosevelt Island for breakfast, lunch.
Cornell Tech Cafe!
0 comments :
Post a Comment