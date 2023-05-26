No Roosevelt Island F Train Service From Manhattan This Memorial Day Weekend - Plan On Long Line Of Tourists At Manhattan Tram Station, RIOC Providing Red Bus Shuttle To/From Manhattan And Increased Public Safety Officers To Monitor Pedestrian Traffic Flow At Tram
There will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
Due to scheduled MTA work there will be no Queens bound F-Trains from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island starting Friday, May 26th at 11:45PM to Tuesday, May 30th at 5:00 AM (F-Train service from Roosevelt Island to Manhattan will remain on a normal schedule).
To help accommodate Roosevelt Island residents who are returning from Manhattan, RIOC's Transportation Department will be providing a Shuttle Bus to and from Manhattan from Saturday, May 27 - Monday, May 29, 2023.
The Roosevelt Island Shuttle Bus to Manhattan will start at 3:00 PM. The shuttle will depart hourly from the Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (Opposite PS/IS 217).
Return Red Bus service from Manhattan to Roosevelt Island will start at 3:30 PM. This bus will depart on the half hour from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th & 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main Street) to the Tram.
The last trip will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tramway at 7:00 PM. The last trip will depart Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted schedule to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service.
Thank you!
-Team RIOC
With the Memorial Day Weekend coming up and nice weather, plan on very long line of tourists at the Manhattan Roosevelt Island Tram Station.
During the May 25 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting, General Counsel Gretchen Robinson delivered the President's Report.
According to Ms Robinson, there will be an increased RIOC Public Safety Department officers at the Manhattan and Roosevelt Island Tram stations to monitor pedestrian traffic flow.
Here's what the Red Bus Shuttle was like on April 16 when there was not a large crowd waiting for the Tram on a Sunday afternoon.
It's doubtful we will be so lucky this weekend.
So, be prepared.
