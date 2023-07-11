Roosevelt Island 2023 Outdoor Movie Series At Southpoint Park Returns July 14 With Showing Of Super Pets - Fantastic View, Music, Movie Trivia And More
The Roosevelt Island 2023 Summer Outdoor Movie series at Southpoint Park
begins this Friday July14 with the showing of
The Roosevelt Island 2023 Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Southpoint Park continues with;
7/21 - Family Camp,
7/28 - Minions: The Rise of Gru,
8/4 - Lightyear,
and 8/11 - A League Of Their Own.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
Our Summer Movie Series at Southpoint Park kicks off with “Super Pets” this Friday, July 14th. Music, movie trivia and more begins at 6PM, while the film itself will begin at sunset (don't forget to bring your blankets and lawn chairs!).
The next film following "Super Pets" will be "Family Camp" on Friday, July 21st. Closed captioning will be available for all films.
We hope to see you this Friday!
-Team RIOC
