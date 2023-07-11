Roosevelt Island 2023 Outdoor Movie Series At Southpoint Park Returns July 14 With Showing Of Super Pets - Fantastic View, Music, Movie Trivia And More

The Roosevelt Island 2023 Summer Outdoor Movie series at Southpoint Park begins this Friday July14 with the showing of



Super Pets.

The Roosevelt Island 2023 Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Southpoint Park continues with;

7/21 - Family Camp,

7/28 - Minions: The Rise of Gru,

8/4 - Lightyear,

and 8/11 - A League Of Their Own.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)

