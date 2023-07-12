Very Strange Looking East River Oyster Toadfish Caught By Roosevelt Island Fisherman At Subway Pier - Take A Look

Say hello to the Roosevelt Island East River Oyster Toadfish



caught yesterday by a fisherman at the Subway Pier (AKA Eleanor's Pier).

According to Goutam Chakraborty:

Here's more info on the very strange looking Oyster Toadfish.



According to Gothamist Meet The Fish Of The East River article:

“They call them bait stealers,” Cohen said.

“I’ve actually seen their dead carcasses on the side of the East River because people consider them not worthy of keeping and eating. It’s really kind of sad because they just kill this fish because it decided to eat their clam [bait].”

Oyster toadfish can grow to about a foot long and are found in salt and brackish waters, preferring areas with sandy, muddy bottoms, oyster reefs, shoal water, eelgrass beds or in hollows and dens. They are quite capable of living in polluted waters and have been known to find shelter in submerged tires and cans.

Oyster toadfish rely on camouflage to catch their food, usually preying on crustaceans, mollusks, amphipods, squid, and other smaller fish. Males make a distinctive foghorn sound to attract females in the April to October mating season....