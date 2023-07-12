Very Strange Looking East River Oyster Toadfish Caught By Roosevelt Island Fisherman At Subway Pier - Take A Look
Say hello to the Roosevelt Island East River Oyster Toadfish
Image From Goutam Chakraborty
caught yesterday by a fisherman at the Subway Pier (AKA Eleanor's Pier).
According to Goutam Chakraborty:
Oyster Toadfish: today in Roosevelt Island, not an endangered species and this fish released to the East River. Another fellow fisherman captured it in front of RI subway station; Eleanor's Pier. We released this fish immediately after capturing some photos.
Here's more info on the very strange looking Oyster Toadfish.
According to Gothamist Meet The Fish Of The East River article:
... New York’s hottest fish is the Oyster Toadfish. Ok, maybe not. While some people do consume Oyster Toadfish (again, don’t), they are usually discarded because of their appearance.
“They call them bait stealers,” Cohen said.
“I’ve actually seen their dead carcasses on the side of the East River because people consider them not worthy of keeping and eating. It’s really kind of sad because they just kill this fish because it decided to eat their clam [bait].”
Oyster toadfish can grow to about a foot long and are found in salt and brackish waters, preferring areas with sandy, muddy bottoms, oyster reefs, shoal water, eelgrass beds or in hollows and dens. They are quite capable of living in polluted waters and have been known to find shelter in submerged tires and cans.
Oyster toadfish rely on camouflage to catch their food, usually preying on crustaceans, mollusks, amphipods, squid, and other smaller fish. Males make a distinctive foghorn sound to attract females in the April to October mating season....
Reported earlier this month on a very large East River striped bass caught by a fisherman on the Roosevelt Island Subway Pier.
Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) President Andrea Jackson adds:
That was a great story about the striped sea bass caught on Roosevelt Island.
It reminded me of my experience back on May 19, 2011. I was taking a daily walk through Lighthouse Park, where I encountered 3 fishermen fishing. We struck up a conversation and they shared with me the fish story of the day. They hauled in a tremendous catch of 3 striped sea bass.
