Roosevelt Island Public Safety Blotter Reports Sexual Assault And Robbery Incidents Last Week - Also, Why Was Food Delivery Driver Arrested Last Night Asks A Resident?
This morning, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown and Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:
The July 8 Public Safety Incident report lists:
07/08/23 – 0451 – 400 Main St – Robbery – PSD and NYPD responded – Gone on arrival/ Report filed.
07/08/23 – 1117 – 400 Main St – Sexual Assault – PSD responded – Arrest made by PSD.
The July 7 PSD Incident report lists:07/07/23 – 1824 – 400 Main St – Robbery – PSD and NYPD responded – Gone on arrival and refer to NYPD.
Please provide details as to what happened regarding these incidents.Also, last evening about 9:15 PM witnesses observed a Food Delivery worker being arrested by PSD on Main Street across from 520 Main Street. According to the witnesses, it was unclear why the Delivery Worker was being arrested as he was receiving a parking summons.However the July 10 PSD Daily Report does not show any indication of an arrest at that time and place. It does show a towed vehicle in the area an hour later.07/10/23 – 2229 – 510 Main Street – Towed Vehicle – PSD responded – Towed.What happened with the Food Delivery Worker last night? Was he arrested and why?
I plan on publishing a story on these incidents later today. Please let me know if there will be any comment from RIOC.Thank you.
A Roosevelt Island resident who witnessed arrest of the food delivery driver last night
shares this video.
According to the Public Safety Officer, the food delivery driver was illegally parked and:
... smacked my hand while I was writing the summons. That's why he was arrested...
The witness reports:
A friend of mine and I just watched a food delivery driver get arrested for running food up to an apartment. He had his hazards on and was upset upon getting a ticket on his return. It seemed totally uncalled for and insane to witness.
We watched the whole thing and don’t see a smack or any kind of contact at all. We were across the street just leaving Island Om, so not the best vantage point but still. He was upset and pleading with the officer that the ticket would cut into his earnings, it was very sad. Once we saw him being arrested, we couldn’t believe it and started taking pictures and filming.
The arrest itself—and the 4 or 5 officers that showed up, seemed excessive. He did not resist but I truly believe if he hit the officer’s notepad, it was by mistake as he threw his arms up in exasperation, if anything. Just disturbing, the whole thing felt wrong.
There has been no response from RIOC as of 8:40 pm.
