Roosevelt Island Public Safety Blotter Reports Sexual Assault And Robbery Incidents Last Week - Also, Why Was Food Delivery Driver Arrested Last Night Asks A Resident?

A friend of mine and I just watched a food delivery driver get arrested for running food up to an apartment. He had his hazards on and was upset upon getting a ticket on his return. It seemed totally uncalled for and insane to witness.





We watched the whole thing and don’t see a smack or any kind of contact at all. We were across the street just leaving Island Om, so not the best vantage point but still. He was upset and pleading with the officer that the ticket would cut into his earnings, it was very sad. Once we saw him being arrested, we couldn’t believe it and started taking pictures and filming.



