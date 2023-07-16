16th Annual Waterfront Alliance City Of Water Day NY And NJ Celebrations Saturday July 15 - You're Invited To Celebrate Nature Of Water At Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park With Water Games, Marine Life Learning, Dance Performance & More

According to the Waterfront Alliance:

Now in its 16th year, City of Water Day — taking place this year on Saturday, July 15 — is a region-wide day organized by Waterfront Alliance and New York–New Jersey Harbor & Estuary Program (HEP), to champion a climate-resilient New York and New Jersey harbor. Dozens of communities across all five boroughs, Westchester and Rockland counties, and New Jersey will host events on and near the water that celebrate the importance of a resilient and equitably shared waterfront. From free kayaking to rowing to hands-on workshops, these events offer community members opportunities for fun, education, and access to their local waterfront. This year’s theme is to expand the capacity of New York and New Jersey communities to address climate change— in particular communities that are disadvantaged or underserved. City of Water Day will feature stewardship organizations that are raising awareness about the risk we all face from sea level rise and climate change, and explore ways we can build the adaptive capacity of our ecosystems and communities....

Roosevelt Island City of Water activities will take place at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park State Park.



Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico reports:

FREE - City of Water Day Saturday, July 15th 11am to 4pm FDR Four Freedoms State Park Water is life. Water is Powerful. Come Celebrate City of Water Day on Roosevelt Island. Join iDig2Learn & FDR Four Freedoms State Park to celebrate the Nature of Water at the park on Roosevelt Island’s Southernmost tip! Enjoy the Park’s water views Saturday, July 15th from 11am to 4pm with activities for all ages. Meet new friends from NYC H2O to play the Aqueduct Challenge and experience the marvelous path of water from mountains to the City - they can even tell you about the local reservoirs. Learn about local whales, dolphins, oysters and marine life and tips to conserve water, our most precious resource. NYPL friends will be on hand and come enjoy a 2pm dance performance - Water is Life - by dancer Chris Bisram. No RSVP just swing by the park anytime between 11am and 4pm. Rain date is 7/16 Sunday.

Other City Of Water Day activities include :

AND WE 💙 THE FERRY! ⛴️ https://t.co/KjDQAZPhvx — Waterfront Alliance (@OurWaterfront) July 13, 2023

🌊Check out this unforgettable #CityofWaterDay event on Sat. July 15! Help @RETICenterBK build and launch a magnificent floating garden using reclaimed and sustainable materials, creating a space for a thriving marine ecosystem. 🌱🐚



Registration here: https://t.co/XqGA4uubSY — Waterfront Alliance (@OurWaterfront) July 13, 2023

#CityofWaterDay is this Sat. July 15, and we'd like to take the opportunity to thank our fantastic partner @SeaportMuseum! With a fleet of historical boats and a gorgeous waterfront location, it's a great spot to visit year-round.



⚓ Plan your visit: https://t.co/pVIyDkrPX4 pic.twitter.com/Zm6NunFwHX — Waterfront Alliance (@OurWaterfront) July 13, 2023

Cool off this Saturday, July 15, at #CityofWaterDay! Join @OurWaterfront & @harborestuary to celebrate our coastline and raise awareness of the #climatecrisis with family-friendly events across the tri-state, including here on @Gov_Island.



Find an event: https://t.co/gO28VW9pEU pic.twitter.com/RVFiGW80zu — Governors Island (@Gov_Island) July 12, 2023

Join @flushingbay for #CityofWaterDay, Sat. July 15! Learn paddling basics from the Gotham Thunder Dragon Boat team and enjoy a public picnic on the waterfront afterward! 🛶 Register now and mark your calendars for this exciting event: https://t.co/JmdzyU55JJ https://t.co/k7JFnqaw0e — Waterfront Alliance (@OurWaterfront) July 11, 2023

Celebrate #CityofWaterDay this Sat. July 15 with free rowing from @RTBbronx from 1-6 pm! Rowers will collect trash, explore a seaweed farm, and enjoy a storytelling event about the Bronx River's ecology. Don't miss this incredible day! 🌊

More details at: https://t.co/haDuXhJS8R pic.twitter.com/tir3Q3e1BE — Waterfront Alliance (@OurWaterfront) July 10, 2023

More on the Waterfront Alliance

and City Of Water Day info here.

At last year's City Of Water Day, the Waterfront Alliance conducted Roosevelt Island East River shoreline water quality tests.