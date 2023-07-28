When You Gotta Go, Now You Can - Portable Toilets Available At The Roosevelt Island Octagon Tennis Court To The Relief Of Young And Older Players
Roosevelt Island resident Janet Falk has been trying to get the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) to install bathroom facilities near the Octagon Tennis Courts for at least 2 years.
To the relief of Roosevelt Island tennis players, portable toilets
at the Octagon Tennis Court today.
and now you can at the Roosevelt Island Octagon Tennis Courts.
0 comments :
Post a Comment