When You Gotta Go, Now You Can - Portable Toilets Available At The Roosevelt Island Octagon Tennis Court To The Relief Of Young And Older Players

Roosevelt Island resident Janet Falk has been trying to  get the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) to install bathroom facilities near the Octagon Tennis Courts for at least 2 years.

To the relief of Roosevelt Island tennis players, portable toilets 

were available

at the Octagon Tennis Court today. 

Sometimes you just gotta go during a match

and now you can at the Roosevelt Island Octagon Tennis Courts.

