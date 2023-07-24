You're Invited To RIOC Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting July 25 - Will RIOC Remain Silent On Their Own Public Safety Blotter Report Of July 8 Sexual Assault Arrest?

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Our next Public Safety Department (PSD) Community Engagement Meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 25th at 6 PM at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd (543 Main Street). Thank you and we look forward to seeing everyone on the 25th! pic.twitter.com/gByrwPP0nt

Reported on Tuesday July 11:

On July 17, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes, Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown and Assistant Vice President of Communications Akeem Jamal:

I am following up again on the July 11 and 13 emails below regarding PSD Blotter report of a sexual assault arrest and several recent robberies as well as an arrest of a food delivery driver witnessed by several residents. I have not received any response yet from RIOC to questions about these incidents.



These are all newsworthy issues of concern to the Roosevelt Island community.





Does RIOC have any comment on these incidents?





If not, why does RIOC refuse to comment?