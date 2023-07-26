You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Mid Summer Hurricane Preparedness Zoom Webinar Presented By RIRA Community Emergency Committee July 27
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance reports:
Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8-9 PM is the monthly RIRA Community Emergency Committee (CEC) emergency preparedness Zoom meeting covering MID-SUMMER HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS,
including recent flooding, storm preparedness, and *Recovery* preparedness (a new feature).
Photo from 2012 Hurricane Sandy Hitting Roosevelt Island
Feel free to ask your questions, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome.
Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/
RIRACEC2023
Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521
Passcode: 591680
Dial in: +1 929 205 6099
RIRA CEC provides monthly presentations to the community on the 4th Thursday at 8-9 PM each month, the URL is the same every month.
CBS New York has a May 25 report on the upcoming 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season.
