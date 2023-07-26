You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Mid Summer Hurricane Preparedness Zoom Webinar Presented By RIRA Community Emergency Committee July 27

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance reports:



Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8-9 PM is the monthly RIRA Community Emergency Committee (CEC) emergency preparedness Zoom meeting covering MID-SUMMER HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS,

Photo from 2012 Hurricane Sandy Hitting Roosevelt Island



Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/ RIRACEC2023

Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521

Passcode: 591680

Dial in: +1 929 205 6099



RIRA CEC provides monthly presentations to the community on the 4th Thursday at 8-9 PM each month, the URL is the same every month.