You're Invited To A Special Night Of Jazz With Bruce Edwards And The Uptown Groove Band July 26 At The Roosevelt Island NY Public Library Garden Patio
The New York Public Library Roosevelt Island branch (504 Main Street) is hosting a free special night of jazz tomorrow evening at their outdoor garden patio with Bruce Edwards and the Uptown Groove Collective.
According to the NYPL Roosevelt Island branch:
Bruce Edwards & The Uptown Groove Band
Live at the Roosevelt Island Library - Wednesday, July 26, 2023 @ 6 PM
Guitarist/Composer Bruce Edwards was a member of Sun Ra's Arkestra from 1984-1992, traveling all over the planet and appearing on recordings such as "Sun Ra Sextet Live at the Village Vanguard", "Destination Unknown", "A Night in East Berlin" and more. In addition, he has performed and recorded with artists such as James Carter (CD: At the Crossroads) Gary Bartz, Charles Tolliver, Pharaoh Sanders, James Carter, and GE Smith and Lenny Pickett of the Saturday Night Live band, to name a few.
Called "a master of his instrument" by John Kelman (All About Jazz), he is also recognized by many he plays with as an inspiring and inventive accompanist, and fiery and creative soloist. Also an accomplished composer and producer for films and TV, Edwards won a Telly Award for his original music and sound design in 2006, as well as teaching guitar for Jazzmobile, The New School, and privately.
