Take A Look At The Retired Concorde Supersonic Airplane Being Refurbished At The Brooklyn Navy Yard, Only A 27 Minute NYC Ferry Ride From Roosevelt Island
After getting off the NYC Ferry yesterday from Roosevelt Island, I was surprised to see the retired British Airways Concorde supersonic airplaneBrooklyn Navy Yard dock.
The Concorde is getting a facelift at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. After being stripped down, sanded and repainted the Concorde will be returned to its home at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on the Hudson River.
After a long day’s journey, #Concorde safely reached Brooklyn Navy Yard where it will go through restoration.— Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (@IntrepidMuseum) August 10, 2023
During the three-month project, the jet will undergo meticulous treatment, such as paint removal and recoating. pic.twitter.com/LhHt2pM0xo
Take a ride on the NYC Ferry from Roosevelt Island to the Brooklyn Navy Yard and check out the Concorde.
Learn more about the Concorde supersonic airplane.
