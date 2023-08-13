Sunday, August 13, 2023

Take A Look At The Retired Concorde Supersonic Airplane Being Refurbished At The Brooklyn Navy Yard, Only A 27 Minute NYC Ferry Ride From Roosevelt Island

After getting off the NYC Ferry yesterday from Roosevelt Island, I was surprised  to see the retired British Airways Concorde supersonic airplane

at the Brooklyn Navy Yard dock.

The Concorde is getting a facelift at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. After being stripped down, sanded and repainted the Concorde will be returned to its home at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on the Hudson River.

Take a ride on the NYC Ferry from Roosevelt Island to the Brooklyn Navy Yard and check out the Concorde. 

Learn more about the Concorde supersonic airplane.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:36:00 PM

