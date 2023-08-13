Take A Look At The Retired Concorde Supersonic Airplane Being Refurbished At The Brooklyn Navy Yard, Only A 27 Minute NYC Ferry Ride From Roosevelt Island

After getting off the NYC Ferry yesterday from Roosevelt Island, I was surprised to see the retired British Airways Concorde supersonic airplane

The Concorde is getting a facelift at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. After being stripped down, sanded and repainted the Concorde will be returned to its home at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on the Hudson River.

After a long day’s journey, #Concorde safely reached Brooklyn Navy Yard where it will go through restoration.



During the three-month project, the jet will undergo meticulous treatment, such as paint removal and recoating. pic.twitter.com/LhHt2pM0xo — Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (@IntrepidMuseum) August 10, 2023

