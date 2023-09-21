Covid Surging Now In NYC Area, RIOC Strongly Encourages Roosevelt Island Resident To Wear Masks In Crowded Indoor Spaces And Get The New Vaccine

New COVID-19 vaccine: ✅ Getting the new vaccine is the best defense against this virus. Make a plan to get yours today: https://t.co/x4RBSr9CVN pic.twitter.com/ITfNV7CC5v

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) today:

We hope this message finds you in good health and high spirits. As responsible and caring members of our community, we must come together once again to address a concerning matter - the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our area.

The safety and well-being of our community have always been our top priority. Over the past year and beyond, we've shown tremendous resilience and unity in the face of the pandemic. Let's continue to work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors.

The Current Situation:

In recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in our area has been on the rise. This is a stark reminder that the virus is still very much a part of our lives. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Strongly Encouraging Mask Usage:

To safeguard the health of our community, we strongly encourage all residents, visitors, and workers on Roosevelt Island to wear masks when in public indoor spaces, particularly in places where social distancing may be challenging. This simple but effective measure can significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

Let's Protect Ourselves and Our Community:

We understand that we are all fatigued by the prolonged pandemic, but our collective actions make a difference. By wearing masks, we not only protect ourselves but also demonstrate our commitment to the well-being of those around us. Let's set an example for one another and be a community that cares deeply about the health of every member.

Additional Safety Measures:

In addition to mask usage, please continue to follow other recommended safety guidelines, including regular handwashing, practicing social distancing, and getting vaccinated if you are eligible and haven't done so already. These actions, when combined, form a robust defense against the virus.

Stay Informed:

Stay updated on the latest developments regarding COVID-19 in our community by following guidance from reputable health organizations such as the New York State Department of Health. We will also provide regular updates and resources to keep you informed.

Our Roosevelt Island community has shown incredible resilience and support throughout this challenging time. By once again coming together and taking these precautions seriously, we can limit the spread of COVID-19, protect our most vulnerable members, and work towards a safer and healthier future for all.

Thank you for your continued commitment to the well-being of our community. Let's keep Roosevelt Island safe, strong, and united.

In good health,

-Team RIOC