It's National Voter Registration Day - In Order To Have A True Voice You Have To Vote, It's Easy And Online Now Says Roosevelt Island's NY State Senator Liz Krueger
There are 5109 active registered voters living on Roosevelt Island.
Roosevelt Island's NY State Senator Liz Krueger reports:
In order to have a true voice you have to vote; in order to vote you have to be registered. New York State has now made this process even easier, by finally implementing an online voter registration process that the Legislature authorized back in 2019. I urge everyone to talk to their friends and family and make sure they are registered. After all, if you don't vote, you can't, as loudly, complain.
You can check your voter registration here.
If you want your representatives to support the issues you care about, it’s important to show up to vote in every election.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2023
This National Voter Registration Day, register or update your voter registration at https://t.co/NKXRGNgbZX. Then ask your family and friends to do the… pic.twitter.com/nFOLJsvVGo
0 comments :
Post a Comment