Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Watch Video Of September 19 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Community Engagement Meeting - Recent Crime Update, NYPD Smoke Shop Undercover Sting, Parking, Speeding, E Bikes, 460 Main Street, Deli Barrier, Tram Crowds, Bike Patrol & More Officers Being Hired

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a  community engagement meeting last night at the Good Shepherd Chapel.

RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso engaged in a dialogue with about 35 Roosevelt Island residents attended the hour long meeting.

According to Chief Brown:

I'm glad the we have these meetings. It gives us a chance to talk about the crime issues and upcoming issues. I welcome the conversation and I think it is very, very healthy for the Roosevelt Island community....

Here's what happened.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:40:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )