Watch Video Of September 19 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Community Engagement Meeting - Recent Crime Update, NYPD Smoke Shop Undercover Sting, Parking, Speeding, E Bikes, 460 Main Street, Deli Barrier, Tram Crowds, Bike Patrol & More Officers Being Hired
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a community engagement meeting last night at the Good Shepherd Chapel.
RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso engaged in a dialogue with about 35 Roosevelt Island residents attended the hour long meeting.
According to Chief Brown:
I'm glad the we have these meetings. It gives us a chance to talk about the crime issues and upcoming issues. I welcome the conversation and I think it is very, very healthy for the Roosevelt Island community....Here's what happened.
0 comments :
Post a Comment