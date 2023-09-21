You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Church Of The Good Shepherd Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration September 24 - Bilingual Service With Delicious Hispanic Treats

Roosevelt Island resident Verna Fitzpatrick invites you to the Church Of The Good Shepherd Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. According to Ms Fitzpatrick:



In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Church of the Good Shepherd is conducting a bilingual Holy Eucharist Service on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9:30am. Come one come all to recognized the Hispanic heritage of our friends and neighbors. Fellowship right after the service with delicious hispanic treats!!