Sponsored Post - Are You Interested In Local Politics? 4 Freedoms Democratic Club Hosting Annual Roosevelt Island Meeting Wednesday September 20 At The Sanctuary, You're invited

Four Freedoms Dems member Kim Moscaritolo adds:

On January 6th, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke of the four freedoms inherent to all mankind: Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear. The Four Freedoms Democratic Club seeks to extend this vision into the 21st Century and is dedicated to providing an active, progressive Democratic organization in the 76th Assembly District, which includes the Upper East Side, Yorkville and Roosevelt Island. We meet monthly for our general meetings, and we hold candidate forums and social events throughout the year.

NYC Council Member Julie Menin spoke at the 2022 Four Freedoms Democratic Club Roosevelt Island meeting and State Senator Jose Serrano spoke at the 2021 meeting.



More info on the Four Freedoms Democratic Club at their website and Twitter (X) page.