Monday, December 11, 2023

Check Out Café At Cornell Tech December 11 Weekly Menu For Daily Hot Lunch Meals, Specialty Sandwiches, Breakfast Items, Pizza Station, Salads, Sushi, Coffee,Tea, Smoothies, Beer, Wine, Wifi & Wonderful Outdoor Patio Too

Check out the December 11 weekly menu at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café.

The Cornell Tech Café is a great spot on Roosevelt Island 

for breakfast, lunch, Daily Hot Lunch Meals, 

Specialty & Grab and Go Sandwiches, Make Your Own Salads, Flatbread and Neapolitan Pizza, Salads, Soup, Coffee, Smoothies

Thursday Sushi,
beer, wine

and more.  

Bring your laptop if you wish. The Cafe has very good wi-fi connection  

and great outdoor patio seating areas


 to eat, relax and people watch, 

even as the weather gets colder.

The Cafe is open Monday thru Friday 8am to 7 pm. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm.

More info at the Cornell Tech Café website and Instagram Page.

See you soon at the Cornell Tech Café.

