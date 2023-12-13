Discussion Of Roosevelt Island Governance And Representation On Agenda For Community Board 8 RI Committee Meeting Thursday December 14 Via Zoom - You're Invited To Participate And Share Your Thoughts
Please join us at Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom meeting on Thursday, December 14th at 630pm.— @paulkrikler 🚲🛴🦽🚠🚂 (@PaulKrikler) December 8, 2023
1. RIOC Update
2. Discussion of Governance/Representation on Roosevelt Island
Sign up here for the meeting:https://t.co/sroqbHBuf8
Here's the Agenda for tomorrow's Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee meeting
Click here for access to the Zoom meeting.
