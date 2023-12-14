Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays From The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association, Thank You For Your Support All Year Long - Solstice Holiday Group Show By RIVAA Artists Opening Reception Saturday December 16

Happy Holidays From The Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association (RIVAA), Thank You For Your Support All Year Long.



RIVAA is a member organization dedicated to establishing an art center in its unique Roosevelt Island location on the East River in New York.



Gallery RIVAA is located at 527 Main Street and



is currently exhibiting Solstice , a Holiday group show by RIVAA artists with a public opening reception on Saturday December 16 from 6-9 PM.

Click here for the RIVAA Gallery website and Instagram page for more info.