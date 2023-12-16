Sponsored Post - Get Ready For Fun At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Advantage Winter Holiday Tennis Camp December 18 Thru 22 And 26 Thru 29 - Sign Up Today

ADVANTAGE WINTER HOLIDAY JUNIOR CAMPS Get ready for fun at our Winter Holiday Camps at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club (RIRC). Come for the day, choose a week, or two – it’s up to you! There are two levels of instruction: QuickStart Camp for younger players Ages 4-8 (Red ball level)

Perfect opportunity to get your little one more time on the court

Games and drills improve kids’ agility, balance and technique Junior Tennis Camp for tennis lovers Ages 8-17 (Orange, green, yellow ball level)

Designed for players seeking fun and intensity!

Girls and boys develop proper tennis technique, improve rallying and point play skills

SIGN UP TODAY For more information, please contact Mike Barbato at 212.935.0250 ext 819 or email mbarbato@advantagetennisclubs.com.

Tennis doesn't have to stop in December! Registration for our Junior Holiday Tennis Camp at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club is OPEN! Our indoor courts are a great place to play! pic.twitter.com/NPfZjXx5fr — Advantage Tennis Clubs (@play_advantage_) December 6, 2023

Cold weather? No problem!

There's no better time to play tennis. Come check out Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, located steps away from the Roosevelt Island Tram! pic.twitter.com/rBuOIqxn38 — Advantage Tennis Clubs (@play_advantage_) November 29, 2023

