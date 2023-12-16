Saturday, December 16, 2023

Sponsored Post - Get Ready For Fun At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Advantage Winter Holiday Tennis Camp December 18 Thru 22 And 26 Thru 29 - Sign Up Today

ADVANTAGE WINTER HOLIDAY JUNIOR CAMPS

Get ready for fun at our Winter Holiday Camps at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club (RIRC). Come for the day, choose a week, or two – it’s up to you! There are two levels of instruction:

QuickStart Camp for younger players

  • Ages 4-8 (Red ball level)
  • Perfect opportunity to get your little one more time on the court
  • Games and drills improve kids’ agility, balance and technique

Junior Tennis Camp for tennis lovers

  • Ages 8-17 (Orange, green, yellow ball level)
  • Designed for players seeking fun and intensity!
  • Girls and boys develop proper tennis technique, improve rallying and point play skills 

SIGN UP TODAY 

For more information, please contact Mike Barbato at 212.935.0250 ext 819 or email mbarbato@advantagetennisclubs.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:46:00 PM

