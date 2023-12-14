Get Your Tickets For Anastasia The Musical Youth Edition Performed By Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Saturday/Sunday December 16-17 - Congrats To MST&DA On 40th Anniversary Of Serving Roosevelt Island Community

The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Adult is performing Anastasia The Musical Youth Edition this Saturday and Sunday December December 16-17.

According to MST&DA:

Anastasia Youth Edition is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be. From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once On This Island, this dazzling show transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family....

Click here for tickets and more info.

Congrats to MST&DA on their 40th anniversary.

Looks like they had a great time celebrating at The Sanctuary last night.



More info on MST&DA including upcoming shows and classes available at their website and Instagram page.