NYC Mayoral Budget Cuts Force Haki Compost Collective To Suspend Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Drop Off Site After Tomorrow, December 16 - Haki Exploring Options For 2024 Return And Looking For Ideas

Dear Roosevelt Island community,





We have a few updates on the status of our food scrap drop-off site.

The mayoral budget cuts will end our direct partnership with Big Reuse, at least for the moment. The last day they will collect our material will be this Saturday, December 16. As per DSNY, all green toters need to be returned on that day.





Big Reuse, like all the community composting organizations, is trying to raise funds to continue composting at the Queensbridge site. Even if they are able to maintain the site, they do not know if they will be able to continue neighborhood collections. If you would like to donate to Big Reuse, our partners for the past 8 years, click here.

We don’t want to lose the NYC green bin program which is the only true food scraps-to-compost program. The sidewalk orange bins burn food scraps for energy. Their inefficiency has been at full display in city council hearings as well as in the media. While the fight to keep community composting is an uphill battle, it is not over yet. Please continue to: