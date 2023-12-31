Watch Video Highlights From Trip To The Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Lightscape Holiday Light Show Last Night - Still Open Tonight And New Year's Day
If you're looking to enjoy some colorful Holiday Lights, check out the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens Lightscape Holiday lights show that will be open for two more nights, tonight and New Year's Day.
It's an easy trip from Roosevelt Island. Last night, I took the Ferry to the Brooklyn Navy Yard and then a quick Uber ride.
Here are some highlights from last night at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape Holiday Lights show.
