Come Check Out The RIDA Roosevelt Island Winter Flea Market Saturday February 10, Clothing, Food, Magical Finds & Something For Everyone, Free Puma T Shirt Too
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) is hosting a Winter Flea Market 9 AM - 5PM Saturday February 10 at the Senior Center (546 Main Street)
Come check out the RIDA Flea Market and shop without even leaving The Island. Clothing, Food and Magical Finds. Something for everyone.
RIDA President Wendy Hersh adds:
Come shop, eat and stop by the RIDA table to get your free
Puma T shirt too!
