Friday, February 9, 2024

Come Check Out The RIDA Roosevelt Island Winter Flea Market Saturday February 10, Clothing, Food, Magical Finds & Something For Everyone, Free Puma T Shirt Too

The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) is hosting a  Winter Flea Market 9 AM - 5PM Saturday February 10 at the Senior Center (546 Main Street)

According to RIDA:

Come check out the RIDA Flea Market and shop without even leaving The Island. Clothing, Food and Magical Finds. Something for everyone.

RIDA President Wendy Hersh adds:

Come shop, eat and stop by the RIDA table to get your free 

Puma T shirt too!

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 12:53:00 PM

