No Roosevelt Island Subway Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend And Next 2 Weekends - Be Prepared For Long Lines At The Tram

As reported January 12, according to MTA Assistant Director, Government & Community Relations Katerina Patouri:

Please be advised of the following service changes as part of the ongoing 63rd St Direct Fixation Project, upcoming in February 2024:...

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

The MTA has announced planned service changes to the F-Shuttle train service for Roosevelt Island every weekend during the month of February. Here is the information shared with us from the MTA detailing the changes in service for the upcoming weekends:

Feb 10-12th, 17-19th, 24-26th: NO Subway Service on Roosevelt Island

The F shuttle train will be suspended for the weekends of Feb 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26:

F shuttle train service will be suspended starting on Saturday at 5AM through Monday at 5AM on the weekends of Feb 10-12, Feb 17-19, and Feb 24-26. Starting at 11:00 PM on Friday 2/10, 2/17, and 2/24 and for the remainder of each weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route. This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.

Other Methods of Travel

In addition to the MTA’s free shuttle bus, island residents may utilize the following methods of off-island transportation during all February weekends:

Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle: During all weekends in February RIOC will once again run a Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan every Saturday and Sunday from 3:00pm – 7:30pm. The shuttle leaves from the Tram Station at the top of every hour and picks up returning riders from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th Street and 59th Street, on the half hour.

Tram: RIOC is running the Tram on a rush hour schedule every Saturday and Sunday from 7:00am – 10:00pm during the ongoing MTA trackwork. Please be advised that we expect longer than average wait times for the Tram while this emergency MTA work takes place, so you should plan your travel accordingly. Extra PSD officers will be stationed at both the Roosevelt Island and Manhattan Tram stations during these weekends, and if you are elderly or disabled and need help reaching the Manhattan side Tram platform, please make sure to speak with one of the PSD officers on site.

NYC Ferry: The NYC Ferry Astoria line serves Roosevelt Island and can provide off-island transportation to Queens and Manhattan. You can check its schedule here.

Q102 Bus: Travelers can also utilize the Q102 Bus to Astoria for off-island travel. You can view its schedule here.

-RIOC Transportation