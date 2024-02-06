You're Invited To February 7 Community Board 8 MTA Zoom Presentation On Proposed Queens Bus Route Redesign Eliminating Roosevelt Island Q 102 Bus Service To Queens Plaza Replaced By New Q 104 Route To Sunnyside Via Broadway In Astoria - What Do You Think?

The Manhattan Community Board 8 Transportation and Roosevelt Island Committees are jointly meeting virtually tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7 via Zoom for an agenda item of great importance to Roosevelt Island



residents and workers who currently use the Q 102 bus. The meeting will include a presentation:

... by the MTA/NYC Transit on proposed bus route changes: Queens Bus Redesign recommendation to replace the Q102 between S. Loop Rd. and Queens Plaza with Q104 service between the Roosevelt Island "F" station and Sunnyside via Broadway & 46th Street...

Click here to access the CB 8 Zoom Meeting.



The MTA's Queens Bus Redesign Plan proposes to eliminate the current Q 102 bus service and replace it with a new Q104 route.

As reported last December 12:

This is the new Roosevelt Island bus route and schedule proposed by the MTA's Queens Bus Network Redesign Plan.

According to the MTA:

PROPOSED ROUTE SUMMARY The proposed Q104 would be extended to serve Roosevelt Island at its western terminal, replacing Q102 service, which would be discontinued. The Q104 would continue to serve Broadway and 48 St, maintaining its connection with the 7 train. Most existing Q102 train connections would be maintained on the proposed Q104. Existing Q102 service along E Loop Rd/W Loop Rd south of the Roosevelt Island F train station would be discontinued. Existing Q102 service along 31 St would be replaced by the proposed Q105. To match stop spacing on other Local routes, Q104 stops would be spaced slightly further apart than existing to speed up buses and improve reliability. Both frequency and span would be increased to resemble Q102 service. The proposed Q104 will connect to the N and W trains at the 31st Street/Broadway subway station which is handicapped accessible and connect to the M and R trains at the 48th Street/Broadway subway station which is not. The Q104 will also connect to the 7 train at the 46th Street subway station which is handicapped accessible.

The proposed bus route will be a big change for Roosevelt Island residents and workers who will no longer have access to the Queens Plaza/Queensboro Plaza subway hubs via the current Q102 bus



According to the MTA's website, the Broadway/31 street N&W and 46th street 7 subway stations are not yet handicapped accessible but upgrades are currently in progress.

Here are the proposed Roosevelt Island Q 104 bus stops.

The CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee discussed the Queens Bus Redesign Project during it's December 14, 2023 meeting.

Click here to access tomorrow's CB 8 Zoom Meeting.