You're Invited To Help Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Students Research Process Of Applying For And Using Medicare
Cornell Tech researcher Ana Medinac reports:
Cornell Tech students are researching Medicare. If you are enrolled in or looking into applying to Medicare we'd love to chat.am2667@cornell.edu.
We’re researching the process of applying to Medicare, and how people go from researching the right plan for themselves to then applying, to then being able confidently use it.
We’re looking at the entire process and trying to address any points in our project.
Roosevelt Island's NY State Senator Liz Krueger hosted a virtual 2024 Medicare Coverage seminar last November 20. Here's the video of the seminar.
