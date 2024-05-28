An Act Of Kindness At Roosevelt Island Subway Platform Saves An Anniversary Theatre Celebration For Local Couple - Appreciative Resident Says Thank You To Irene
Good people are all around us and Roosevelt Island resident Stephen Quandt wishes to say thank you for one resident's act of kindness. According to Mr Quandt:
On our recent anniversary (May 18) my husband Thom and I were on our way to Merrily We Roll Along. We were sitting on a subway bench waiting for the F train and I had taken my glasses off to read something on my phone.
As the train pulled in I realized my glasses had disappeared!! Total panic as I search my pockets, under the bench, and Thom, holding the subway door yelling "You have them somewhere GET ON THE TRAIN!" We get on, I get off, I get back on, doors close and then as the train starts pulling out a woman ON THE PLATFORM is holding them for me to see. 30 Minutes to curtain. Thom says she will turn them into the booth and says I should watch the show without glasses! Instead I get off at the next stop, blind, wait 10 minutes for a train, arriving back at our starting point, 15 (?) minutes to curtain. I went to the other side of the track, and walked to the bench. Maybe she left them for me. Nothing. I start walking to the station booth to see if she turned them in, resigned to missing the start of the show, maybe even Act 1, and that's if I even find them.
Then I see a blurry woman walking towards me. She's holding my glasses. I said to her, "Oh my God, you waited for me." And she smiled and nodded. I explained what the evening was all about, asked her name (Irene), gave her a business card and asked her to text me. Then she left. She was clearly an island resident.
After another agonizing wait (5+ minutes to curtain) I got on the next train. An eternity later I walked into the theater, 5 minutes after curtain time and sat down (aisle seats) next to my dear, loving husband of 11 years married, 31 together while the overture was finishing up. I haven't heard from Irene. Irene, I hope you’re reading this. THANK YOU!
ps- The show was great!
Let's celebrate Good People with Great Big Sea.
