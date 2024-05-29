Sponsored Post - Summer 2024 Is Almost Here, Your Kids Will Shine At Advantage Day Camps, Perfect For All Ages At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club - Enroll Today For A Summer Fun Of Tennis, Robotics, STEAM Programs, Chess, Sports, Swimming, Nature & More
SUMMER 2024 is almost here!Your kids will shine at Advantage Day Camps.Perfect for all ages
at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.
Fun, Field, & Friends
Oh My!
We have two excellent types of camps to choose from:
Experience Day Camp, where tradition meets enrichment! Our program offers a full day of camp activities designed to engage and inspire. From STEAM programs, athletics, arts and crafts, chess, water play, and more, there is something for every child to enjoy and explore!
Serve up a summer of fun in Tennis Camp. With more than 50 years of teaching kids in our Junior Tennis programs, Advantage Tennis Camps are New York City’s oldest and some of the best tennis learning programs available.
Our summer tennis camps are ideal for both beginners and for more experienced players
Enroll your child today for a summer of trusted excellence at Advantage Day Camps.More info on the Advantage Day Camp at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.
Questions?
Contact us! play@advantagetennisclubs.com or Call 718.239.7917
