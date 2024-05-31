You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Pride Month Safe Art Exhibit Opening Reception Celebration At RIVAA Gallery Saturday June 1 And RIOC Pride Flag Raising Ceremony Monday June 3

The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery invites you to the Saturday June 1 Safe Space Art Exhibit opening reception.

You're invited to the Safe Space Art Exhibit: Celebrating Our LGBTQ+ Community at RIVAA Gallery from May 30 to June 16. Join us for the group art show and for a series of special events honoring diversity, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of our LGBTQ+ community.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:

To mark Pride Month, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation will once again host its second annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony this coming Monday, June 3rd at 11AM in front of Blackwell House (500 Main Street). The RIOC leadership team will be joined by members of the Roosevelt Island LGBTQIA+ community to raise the Pride flag in celebration of island inclusivity, tolerance and love.

Here's how Pride Month was celebrated last year at RIVAA Gallery

and at the RIOC Pride Flag Ceremony.

Thom Heyer reported about last year's Roosevelt Island Pride Flag raising:

Sometimes it's the unscripted moments that are the most unexpected and the most meaningful! That's what it was like on Friday 6/16/23 when RIOC had its PRIDE flag raising and Proclamation of June as PRIDE Month on Roosevelt Island.

The usual niceties and honors were generously bestowed by RIOC President Shelton Haynes. Penny Gold and I were even invited to say a few words because of our efforts in creating an upcoming PRIDE exhibit at RIVAA this year.

It seems we had unintentionally become the LGBTQ+ Reps on Roosevelt Island! And then the REAL moment happened...

RIOC Public Safety Department (PSD) Inspector Suarez came up to the podium to say a few words. She has been an officer at PSD for 30 years and is now among their highest ranking officers. She told us that when she first started at PSD, there were two other gay women there besides herself. All three acknowledged one another, but remained somewhat distanced from one another, lest the merest "taint" of being Gay be whispered around work. She remained closeted at work for ten years.

Then one day her boss took her aside privately and said that she should feel free to live her life openly because "he had her back".

As she told her story, tears filled her eyes and there wasn't a dry eye in the crowd! Inspector Suarez is married to a wonderful wife of 22 years. She is a mother and a grandmother..... She was also that unexpected gift to our LGBTQ+ community and the entire Roosevelt Island community that day! Here's to you, Inspector Suarez--CHEERS!