The Fire Is Still Burning, An Evening Of Songs And Stories By Matt Katz Friday May 31 At Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance - Get Your Tickets Now To Benefit MST&DA Scholarship Fund
The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) is presenting:
by Roosevelt Island resident Matt Katz on Friday May 31 at the Howe Theatre (548 Main Street) According to MST&DA:
Matt loves a good song: folk, rock, blues, you name it. Some are by poets, like Paul Simon or Cat Stevens, who know how to make a point or paint an image. Some are by satirists, like Tom Lehrer, who know how to skewer the self-important. And some are just there for the beauty of it. All the songs tell a story and Matt will be with us to deliver that story. Come join Matt for an evening of music, stories, and celebration.
Special guest appearance by Sherie Helstien.The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance has offered music, theatre and dance training along with performance opportunities for all ages for over 35 years in the Roosevelt Island community. Our Mission - MSTDA nourishes creativity by providing high quality music, theatrical and dance training as well as performing opportunities to everyone in our diverse community. We offer every person, child or adult, the opportunity to participate in the arts without discrimination due to race, color, national origin, sex including gender and orientation, cultural background, socio-economic status, age, ability, or disability. With a robust scholarship program no one is turned away for financial reasons.
Tickets are $10, children $5 (benefitting the MSTDA Scholarship Fund).
