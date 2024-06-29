Emotionally Disturbed Person Wielding Hammer At Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Last Thursday Subdued By NYPD And RIOC PSD Officers - Man Was Taken To Hospital Following The Incident

🚨 #Manhattan : Hammer Assault on Roosevelt Island. A man with a hammer injured two first responders. The man himself is also injured. pic.twitter.com/fC4MZv1epT

On Friday June 29, I asked RIOC Communications Director Bryant Daniels for info about the incident.

Mr Daniels answered:

Yesterday PSD and NYPD responded to an emotionally disturbed person at Duane Reade wielding a hammer. The officers deployed their OC spray to subdue him, and he was taken to the hospital following the incident. Important to note that he did not injure any officers or first-responders, though one officer did get OC spray in his eye and received medical attention.

No arrest, he was sent to the hospital given the mental health episode