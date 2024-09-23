Sponsored Post - Are You Interested In Local Politics? You're Invited To 4 Freedoms Democratic Club Annual Roosevelt Island Meeting Thursday Evening September 26 At Good Shepherd Church, State Senator Liz Krueger Special Guest

Join Our September General Meeting

Thursday, September 26 7:00pm

Special Guest: State Senator Liz Krueger.

"Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value."

Liz Krueger lives this old saying. She brings her values to bear as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

Hear what she has to say about the development of New York's next budget. Ask her a question. Or two.

Every September the Four Freedoms Democratic Club meets on Roosevelt Island -- which is part of the 76th Assembly District.

Take the Tram, the F train, or the Ferry via the Astoria line.

After the meeting, join us for an informal get together at Granny Annie's -- a few steps away at 425 Main Street.