Sponsored Post - Are You Interested In Local Politics? You're Invited To 4 Freedoms Democratic Club Annual Roosevelt Island Meeting Thursday Evening September 26 At Good Shepherd Church, State Senator Liz Krueger Special Guest

Are you interested in Democratic Party politics and wish to meet like minded folks? If yes, the Four Freedoms Democratic Club is hosting its annual Roosevelt Island meeting 7 PM Thursday September 26, at the Good Shepherd Church (543 Main Street). and you're invited.According to the Four Freedoms Democratic Club:
Join Our September General Meeting
Thursday, September 26 7:00pm
Special Guest: State Senator Liz Krueger.
"Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value."
Liz Krueger lives this old saying. She brings her values to bear as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.
Hear what she has to say about the development of New York's next budget. Ask her a question. Or two.
Every September the Four Freedoms Democratic Club meets on Roosevelt Island -- which is part of the 76th Assembly District.
Take the Tram, the F train, or the Ferry via the Astoria line.For people who can't make the meeting in person, join us at our regular Zoom link: join us at our Club Zoom link
After the meeting, join us for an informal get together at Granny Annie's -- a few steps away at 425 Main Street.
More info on the Four Freedoms Democratic Club at their website and Instagram page.
