NY State Senator Liz Krueger Says Eric Adams Can No Longer Continue To To Be A Responsible Mayor During Last Night's Four Freedoms Democratic Club Roosevelt Island Meeting - Calls For Governor Hochul To Remove Mayor Adams Following His Indictment

NY State Senator Liz Krueger was the special guest for last night's Four Freedoms Democratic Club meeting held at Roosevelt Island's Good Shepherd Church. Ms Krueger, who is Chair of the powerful NY State Senate Finance Committee spoke about a variety of issues including the budget process, passing the equal rights amendment to the NY State constitution on this year's ballot, climate change, congestion pricing and a variety of other issues.

During the 4 Freedoms Democratic Club Roosevelt Island meeting, Ms Kreuger also called for the removal of NYC Mayor Eric Adams following his indictment yesterday. According to Ms Krueger:

... We're hearing that from all these other companies that are doing business with the City that there will be nobody to sign the contracts, nobody to negotiate with, everybody is even afraid to call City Hall. That's a huge issue. I have a feeling that the State Legislature in Albany will be very much more involved in the City government than we expect it to be and just for the record, I contacted the Governor's Office today. I said I think you should use your powers to remove Mayor Adams, not because I'm claiming that he's guilty. I don't know and you're innocent until proven guilty in this country and I fundamentally believe that. But I also think he's too busy to be focused on running the City government and everyone in every major positions are also either facing indictment or have already resigned or will be out by tomorrow because who would want to go back to the building. Let's be honest.... ... I really don't believe that Mayor Adams is in a position where he will be able to continue to be a responsible Mayor doing what we need done....

Here's what Senator Krueger said.

Here's more

on the indictment of Mayor Adams.