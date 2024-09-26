Photojournalist And Local Resident Chris Vail Invites You To Opening Reception For HIs "Roosevelt Island: The Vision Revisited" Exhibition Saturday September 28 - "The Sky Feels Big Here, Bigger Than Anywhere Else In New York"

Mr Vail is a long time Roosevelt Island resident. He brings his skills as a photojournalist to showing the "structures and spaces unique to Roosevelt Island" in a new exhibit opening today at RIVAA Gallery titled:

RIVVA Gallery is hosting an opening reception for Roosevelt Island: The Vision Revisited exhibition on Saturday September 28 from 5-8 pm. You're invited.

According to Mr Vail:

I moved to the Island fourteen years ago and began this photographic series. The work focuses on the interplay of elements: light, structure, nature, and space, all amidst a tidal strait in constant motion. The exhibition will be on view from September 26 to October 21 at the RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main St. Roosevelt Island, NY, NY

I spoke with Mr Vail earlier today about his The Vision Revisited exhibition.

Roosevelt Island resident and Gallery RIVAA member artist Laura Hussey interviewed Mr Vail recently about his "Roosevelt Island: The Vision Revisited exhibition in this question and answer format.

Q - You had a career as a professional photographer. What kind of work have you done?

A - As a photojournalist I worked extensively in Latin America, starting in the 80’s in Central America and Haiti and continuing into the 2000’s, based in Mexico City. I later produced documentaries on the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa, Ukraine, and the Americas.

Q - Is there any difference in your approach to photographing for an assignment as opposed to creating a series with a topic of your own choosing? If there is what is the difference?

A - The biggest difference is that when I’m on assignment, I’m providing an answer to someone else’s question. When I choose the topic, I get to ask the question as well as provide the answer.

Q - How did photography come to be a career choice?

A - Working for my college newspaper, one day there was a big demonstration and no photographers around. Someone showed me how to load a camera and sent me out to take photos. I was hooked. I thought that if I could spend my life making pictures, I would be a very lucky person. Turns out I was right.

Q - You print black and white photos then reveal one color element. Why do you do that?

A - When I view a scene, I tend to isolate individual elements in my mind. It could be a color, a form, angle of light, shadow. It’s how my mind works. The great thing is it allows me to revisit a scene many times and see it differently each time. I wanted to extend that experience to viewers with these images.

Q - And how is it done?

A - I shoot digital images. All that information, black and white and color, is in the file. I use masking to reveal bits of color in what are predominantly black and white images. Do you generally work in series?

Q - Do you think of a series and of photography in general as a form of storytelling?

A - I do work in series, and it is a form of storytelling, not necessarily a linear narrative but a group of images that has its own internal logic.

Q - Why did you choose to photograph Roosevelt Island? Are you drawn first to the architecture, the history, the inhabitants or all of the above.

A - I moved here in 2007. The first things that struck me about Roosevelt Island were the quality of the light, the expanse of the sky, and that magnificent bridge. The rest was a process of discovery.

Q - You are a Roosevelt Island resident. How did living here impact or change your approach to photography?

The geographic boundaries allowed me to have an almost meditative experience with this place. I didn’t start out thinking I would do a series, it just sort of happened organically and then really gelled during Covid.

Q - Do you always do your own printing? What determines the size of a print?

A - I printed everything in the upcoming RIVAA exhibition. I do all my own printing except when I need a very large print, then I create a master image file and work with a professional printer.

Q - Do you manipulate the images in any way?

A - No, the images are not manipulated.

Q - What was the most interesting take away for you or the most surprising thing you discovered in photographing Roosevelt Island?

A - Just how much I enjoy being out on this island in bad weather.