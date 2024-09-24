Sponsored Post - Ignite Your Child's Tennis Passion - Sign Up For The Fall Junior Tennis Program At The Roosevelt Racquet Club Led By Top Notch Experienced Coaches Teaching At Every Level, Come Visit Us Today





Ignite Your Child’s Tennis Passion

Enroll in Junior Programs Today!

SIGN UP

At Advantage Tennis Clubs, we pride ourselves on having guided children along a proven pathway to success for nearly five decades. Beginning with red balls for our youngest players (age 4), we gradually progress according to their skills and size.

Our program is led by top-notch coaches with experience teaching at every level. Whether they’re just starting or aiming for the pro circuit, we provide the tools to help them reach their full potential on the court.

Being in the right class is key to having a successful tennis experience! To ensure this, we offer free 15-minute on-court evaluations and virtual consultations for new players. Come visit us today!

Please contact us for more info.

play@advantagetennisclubs.com or 718.239.7917

And join The Club!

Members of the Advantage Junior Development Program receive full Roosevelt Island Racquet Club membership benefits for the period they are enrolled in the Junior Program. This means member prices on court rentals and private lessons with two-week in-advance reservation privileges.

For more info, please email play@advantagetennisclubs.com or call 718.239.7917