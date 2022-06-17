Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Ready As Site For New York June 2022 Primary Early Election Voting Beginning Tomorrow June 18 Thru June 26
NYC Board of Elections Poll Workers, including local resident Vicki Feinmel,
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Once again and in partnership with Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, we will be hosting Early Voting here on Roosevelt Island beginning Saturday, June 18th through Sunday, to June 26th. Early voting will take place in the RIVAA Gallery located at 527 Main Street. Early voting allows for a safer voting experience while making a decision that can shape the future. To view the early voting schedule, visit rioc.ny.gov/594
See you at the polls!
Early Voting Hours
- Saturday, June 18, 2022 9AM to 5PM
- Sunday, June 19, 2022 9AM to 5PM
- Monday, June 20, 2022 9AM to 5PM
- Tuesday, June 21, 2022 10AM to 8PM
- Wednesday, June 22, 2022 10AM to 8PM
- Thursday, June 23, 2022 10AM to 6PM
- Friday, June 24, 2022 7AM to 3PM
- Saturday, June 25, 2022 9AM to 5PM
- Sunday, June 26, 2022 9AM to 5PM
On the ballot are:
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- State Assembly
- Judges
- Party Positions
Primary Election Day is Tuesday June 28.
Clich here to find sample ballots for June 2022 Democratic and Republican party primary.
0 comments :
Post a Comment