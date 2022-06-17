Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Ready As Site For New York June 2022 Primary Early Election Voting Beginning Tomorrow June 18 Thru June 26

NYC Board of Elections Poll Workers, including local resident Vicki Feinmel,



were preparing Roosevelt Island's Gallery RIVAA today

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Once again and in partnership with Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, we will be hosting Early Voting here on Roosevelt Island beginning Saturday, June 18th through Sunday, to June 26th. Early voting will take place in the RIVAA Gallery located at 527 Main Street. Early voting allows for a safer voting experience while making a decision that can shape the future. To view the early voting schedule, visit rioc.ny.gov/594 See you at the polls! Early Voting Hours Saturday, June 18, 2022 9AM to 5PM

Sunday, June 19, 2022 9AM to 5PM

Monday, June 20, 2022 9AM to 5PM

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 10AM to 8PM

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 10AM to 8PM

Thursday, June 23, 2022 10AM to 6PM

Friday, June 24, 2022 7AM to 3PM

Saturday, June 25, 2022 9AM to 5PM

Sunday, June 26, 2022 9AM to 5PM

On the ballot are:

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

State Assembly

Judges

Party Positions

Primary Election Day is Tuesday June 28.



Clich here to find sample ballots for June 2022 Democratic and Republican party primary.