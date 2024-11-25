Sponsored Post - The Roosevelt Island Cafe @Cornell Tech Closed For Thanksgiving Weekend Thursday To Sunday, Will Return On Monday December 2, Best Wishes For A Happy Thanksgiving
For this week, the Cafe @Cornell Tech will only be open Monday and Tuesday.
The menu today is a Taco bowl for tomorrow TBD.The Cafe will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Wednesday 11/27 to Sunday, Dec. 1st and will return on Monday, Dec. 2nd.Best Wishes For A Happy Thanksgiving to the Roosevelt Island community.
