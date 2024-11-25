Monday, November 25, 2024

Sponsored Post - The Roosevelt Island Cafe @Cornell Tech Closed For Thanksgiving Weekend Thursday To Sunday, Will Return On Monday December 2, Best Wishes For A Happy Thanksgiving

For this week, the Cafe @Cornell Tech will only be open Monday and Tuesday. 

The menu today is a Taco bowl for tomorrow TBD. 

The Cafe will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Wednesday 11/27 to Sunday, Dec. 1st and will return on Monday, Dec. 2nd.

Best Wishes For A Happy Thanksgiving to the Roosevelt Island community.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 12:59:00 PM

