Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Restoration Receives Preservation League Of NYS 2024 Excellence In Historic Preservation Award - Watch Video Taking Us Inside, Up The Stairs And To The Top Of Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

Watch this fascinating video from the NY Preservation League showing the renovation of the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse and follow along as architect Thomas Fenniman takes us inside, up the stairs and to the top of the Lighthouse

The Preservation League of NYS You Tube channel reports:

The Preservation League of NYS is thrilled to recognize the restoration of the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse with a 2024 Excellence in Historic Preservation Award. A comprehensive restoration led by the team at Thomas A. Fenniman, Architect has ensured that this James Renwick Jr.-designed beacon will continue shining for many more years to come. The project included restoring brick, stone, windows, and doors. Site improvements at the Lighthouse include installation of a new metal spiral staircase, new electrical and LED accent lighting, resetting and installation of new and salvaged stone pavers and curb stones, and the installation of new recessed ground lighting and controls. The project was completed by the construction team of The LIRO Group and ICC Commonwealth. Now in its 40th year, the League's annual Excellence Awards program allows us to shine a light on the people who are using historic preservation to make all our lives better —through exemplary restoration projects, indispensable publications, individual action, and organizational distinction. More info about the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse project can be found at https://www.preservenys.org/blog/exce...

According to November 21 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) press release:

On Friday, November 15th, the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Restoration Project was honored at the New York Preservation League’s 2024 Awards Ceremony as one of the League’s “Excellence in Historic Preservation” award winners. Accepting the award on behalf of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) were Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dhruvika Patel Amin, Ms Amin Standing In Middle Of Picture along with architect Thomas Fenniman and his team, who designed and led the restoration project. “We are humbled that the Lighthouse Restoration Project has been recognized by the New York Preservation League as one of their 2024 ‘Excellence in Historic Preservation’ award winners. On behalf of RIOC, we’d like to thank Tom Fenniman and his outstanding team for their expertise, as well as LIRO Group and ICC Commonwealth, the construction team that completed the work. The Lighthouse is a significant piece of island history, and this restoration will ensure it can continue to be enjoyed by residents and the public for many years to come,” said Dhruvika Patel Amin, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for RIOC. The Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Restoration Project included extensive work to restore the brick, stone, windows, and doors of the lighthouse, originally built in 1872. As noted by the Preservation League in their review of the project’s award submission, the restoration also included the installation of a new metal spiral staircase, new electrical and LED accent lighting, resetting and installation of new and salvaged stone pavers and curbstones, and the installation of new recessed ground lighting and control systems. The $3.1 million restoration project was also recognized by the Friends of the Upper East Side Historic District with their 2023 Rehabilitation Award, and The New York Landmarks Conservancy, which awarded the project its Lucy G. Moses Preservation Project Award.





Here's more on the