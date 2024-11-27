Rosie The Roosevelt Island Wild Turkey Featured On ABC TV News Report - Some Concerned Rosie Will No Be Able To Find Food And Water This Winter, Don't Worry Says Local Wildlife Expert

A few days before Thanksgiving, ABC news profiled Rosie the Roosevelt Island Turkey, a/k/a Astoria, A Roosevelt Island Tipster reported last Thursday:

At 4:00 this morning the final feature on Good Morning America First Look was a great piece on our Turkey & our Island. Downside — which, unfortunately might result in even more Overcrowding Tram tourism ...

The Manhattan Bird Alert and Hanabi have been chronicling the exploits of Rosie and are concerned that the Turkey will not be able to find food and water on its own as the weather gets colder this winter.

According to the Manhattan Bird Alert:

It's time to encourage Rosie's friends to feed her! We think that she is running out of insects to eat and there is little or no tree fruit or seeds for her.

Wild Turkeys in nature can rely on nearby streams and water bodies to get them through dry spells, but Roosevelt Island has none, and the East River is a saltwater estuary. — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) November 25, 2024

I asked Roosevelt Island resident Rossana Ceruzzi, a NY State and Federal licensed Animal Rehabilitator and President of the Wildlife Freedom Foundation about people feeding Rosie for the winter. Ms. Ceruzzi answered:

It's a wild bird. Turkeys have over 5,000 feathers that provide excellent insulation. They can store fat in the spring, summer and fall by eating fruits, nuts, berries, plants and seeds. Wild Turkeys can survive and thrive eating natural foods and do not need food from people. Snow storms? Turkey stay in trees during severe storms. Winter is for all wildlife.

Rosie looks well fed.

Astoria the Roosevelt Island Turkey.



“I need to go on a diet”#birdcpp pic.twitter.com/sw1h3EEzD0 — Hanabi (@Hanabi_NYC) November 27, 2024

Here's more on the continuing adventures of Rosie, the Roosevelt Island Turkey.

Happy Thanksgiving!