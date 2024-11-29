Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Temporarily Relocating To Winter Home Under The Motorgate Helix Starting Tomorrow, November 30 - Bring Your Food Scraps To The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective At Motorgate Too

According to Farmers Market vendor Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms:

The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market at Motorgate Plaza under the Helix is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad offering a wide variety

of healthy and delicious tasting fruits, vegetables

and much more.

The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective

volunteers add:

Your participation creates compost that not only amends our island soil with nutrients but soil with compost retains moisture very well aiding land in times of drought.

Recently we heard Lenape Center leaders present a school curriculum about their history which is being created in partnership with Columbia Teachers College for NYC. During their presentation at the Brooklyn Public Library, they taught words, including Haki - Mother Earth. We are grateful they helped name our Haki compost collective.

Since the re-start on October 5th over 500 drops have been accepted collecting nearly two tons of food scraps! We also welcomed four new volunteers - Etay, Gael, Nick and Volker. And we look forward to growing numbers when the farmers market moves to join us at the Helix / Motorgate area on Saturday, November 30th.

Please spread the word that the green bin program (in partnership with Big Reuse and RIOC) collects food scraps for compost.

We also welcome volunteers of all ages and abilities to be a part of the collective and welcome students who wish for community service, please write to us at hakicompost@gmail.com.